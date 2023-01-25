Submit Photos/Videos
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award

Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others.
Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others.(Contributed)
By Macy Neal
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others.

Grovetown Councilwoman Ceretta Smith presented the medals to the girls last week.

Amani Wilson, Madison Cameron, and Chandler Tucker want people to know that they’re more than cookie saleswomen, they love to give back to the community.

Wilson, a sixth grader at Evans Middle, earned the gold award in 2022 for 110 service hours and the silver award for 72 hours in 2021.

Wilson says, “It feels good to do something for others. My favorite services were volunteering at the Augusta Comic-Con cheering on the bike riders during the Paceline for cancer research event because my twin brother is a cancer survivor.”

Wilson is the oldest of the three girls and is a Cadette Girl Scout.

“I want people to know that Girl Scouts are Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, and Leaders! Girl Scouts are more than just cookies.”

Cameron, a fifth grader from Cedar Ridge Elementary, earned the gold award in 2022 for 80 service hours and silver in 2021 for 60 hours.

Cameron shares that her favorite service was handing out food and personal hygiene items for those in need at the Grovetown Macedonia Church.

Tucker, a third grader from Lewiston Elementary was awarded 26 service hours.

Tucker says, “The community cleanup in Warrenton, and taking full meals to the Ronald McDonald House in Augusta were my top things to do. I want people to know that we Girl Scout Juliettes work together, this is what makes being a Girl Scout enjoyable.

