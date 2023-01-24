First look at Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence has a grand opening Wednesday.

The new space is about twice the size of the old center. They serve all Augusta University students, faculty, and staff and hope to start serving the community again.

Whether it’s a paper in class, a speech, a job interview, presentation, the center works to meet that need. Leaders say this new space will allow them to help more people in more ways.

“We can help the many many writers, whether that be staff, students or faculty, become just more confident writers and aware of all the resources that are available to them,” said Candis Bond and James Garner, director, and associated director. “In this space, we’ll just be able to see more people so we can do more of that in more people’s lives, which is exciting, but we’ll also be more visible.”

Any Augusta University student or staff member who wants to see it and meet the staff can do so at the grand opening, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the center in Allgood Hall.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.