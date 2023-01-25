Submit Photos/Videos
Rep. Karlton Howard suffers medical emergency at Ga. Capitol

State Rep. Karlton Howard suffered a medical emergency while at the State Capitol on...
State Rep. Karlton Howard suffered a medical emergency while at the State Capitol on Wednesday. His staff had no details on Howard’s condition or type of emergency.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Karlton Howard suffered a medical emergency while at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

His staff had no details on Howard’s condition or type of emergency.

Howard was only sworn in Jan. 9 to a seat that was held previously by his brother and father. Howard won the seat in special election after his brother, Rep. Wayne Howard, died in October at age 67.

Wayne Howard had held the seat for decades, winning it after his father and then his stepmother had held it.

“I am humbled and excited to have been chosen to serve the people of District 129 as a new legislator,” Karlton Howard said after being sworn in. “It is an amazing privilege to be appointed to significant committees and help shape policies that make a direct impact on my constituents and the great state of Georgia.”

He was named to the Education, Interstate Cooperation and Public Health committees.

