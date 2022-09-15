Herschel Walker holds rally in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday evening, Republican Nominee for Senate Herschel Walker held a rally in Columbia County.

During his speech, Walker discussed the problems that the nation is facing today, from inflation to the increase in crime.

“This economy is great. Grocery prices are up, school supplies are up, your utility bill has doubled, but this economy is great,” said Walker

Walker is set to debate Senator Raphael Warnock in Savannah, Ga. on Oct. 14, ahead of the midterm election in November.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.