Ahead of Augusta-area visit today, Walker agrees to debate Warnock

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Both U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his GOP opponent, Herschel Walker, have confirmed they will meet in at least one debate ahead of Georgia’s nationally watched midterm election this fall.

But ahead of that, Walker will be visiting the Augusta area.

As part of the “Unite Georgia” bus tour, Walker will hold a “Women for Herschel” rally in Martinez. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans to Locks Road in Martinez. He’ll be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author and former state Rep. Dr. Alveda King.

Also, Warnock recently visited Augusta and Waynesboro .

On Tuesday night, Warnock’s campaign announced he had agreed to debate Walker Oct. 14 in a Savannah debate hosted by Nexstar. On Wednesday, Walker’s campaign confirmed his participation.

Warnock is continuing to challenge the UGA football legend to at least one other debate, but they’re haggling over whether that will happen.

“Reverend Warnock is eager to speak to Georgians about his work on their behalf and remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time in either Macon or Atlanta, and explain his positions to them,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager. “If Herschel Walker can’t do that, he isn’t ready for the job of U.S. senator.”

Walker said: “I’m glad to see that Raphael Warnock has agreed to face the voters. He has a lot of explaining to do. He’s gotten rich in office while the people of Georgia have suffered. He’s voted with Joe Biden over 96% of the time, giving us high gas prices, empty shelves, and out of control inflation. I’m looking forward to October 14 so the voters can see the contrast between us.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.