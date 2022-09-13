Graham will introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

The South Carolina Republican said the act would set federal minimum protection for unborn children and ban abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. He said medical care calls for unborn babies to receive pain medication during fetal surgery at 15 weeks gestation.

Exceptions would include situations involving rape, incest, or risks to the life and physical health of the mother.

Graham said, “Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and other European nations.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to the proposed ban, stating:

“Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women. The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while Republicans are fighting to take us back.”

Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade “in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women’s health and lives.”

Graham concluded: “After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Democrats in Congress have rallied behind pro-choice legislation which allows abortion right up until the moment of birth. I view the Democrat proposal as radical and one that Americans will ultimately reject. Our legislation is a responsible alternative as we provide exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and life and physical health of the mother.”

