Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds

UnidosUS, Mi Familia Vota say top issues have shifted among Hispanic voters
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, using both the English and Spanish language, a sign...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, using both the English and Spanish language, a sign points potential voters to an official polling location during early voting in Dallas. Getting enough people to staff polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge in many states. The virus’ disproportionate impact on Latinos has made the task of recruiting Spanish-speakers even more difficult. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations.

UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement organization, both said the results show a significant shift in some of the top issues among Latino voters.

The poll was released as part of a multi-state, multi-year partnership between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota. Here are the rankings:

  1. Inflation
  2. Crime/gun violence
  3. Jobs
  4. Health care
  5. Abortion

The poll was conducted July 20-August 1 among 2,540 registered voters with a margin of error of plus/minus 1.9%.

A majority of Georgia Latino voters (59%) believe the country is on the wrong track, said Jesus Rubio, Georgia state director of Mi Familia Vota. At the moment, 64% of Hispanic voters in Georgia said they are 100 percent certain they will vote in November.

Inflation and jobs are the first and third priority, while health care comes in fourth.

For the first time, abortion is among the top five issues, and 74% of Georgia’s Latino voters, believe it should remain legal, no matter their own personal beliefs on the issue.

UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota are conducting a $15 million civic engagement effort working with Hispanic voters in Georgia and seven other states: Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Those goals include registering more 100,000 new voters and reaching out to nearly two million voters that were contacted in in 2020 to prevent a voter drop-off.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

