Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations.

UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement organization, both said the results show a significant shift in some of the top issues among Latino voters.

The poll was released as part of a multi-state, multi-year partnership between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota. Here are the rankings:

Inflation Crime/gun violence Jobs Health care Abortion

The poll was conducted July 20-August 1 among 2,540 registered voters with a margin of error of plus/minus 1.9%.

A majority of Georgia Latino voters (59%) believe the country is on the wrong track, said Jesus Rubio, Georgia state director of Mi Familia Vota. At the moment, 64% of Hispanic voters in Georgia said they are 100 percent certain they will vote in November.

Inflation and jobs are the first and third priority, while health care comes in fourth.

For the first time, abortion is among the top five issues, and 74% of Georgia’s Latino voters, believe it should remain legal, no matter their own personal beliefs on the issue.

UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota are conducting a $15 million civic engagement effort working with Hispanic voters in Georgia and seven other states: Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Those goals include registering more 100,000 new voters and reaching out to nearly two million voters that were contacted in in 2020 to prevent a voter drop-off.

