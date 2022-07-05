Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Finding the best deals on Google Travel

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the Fourth of July weekend arrived, Americans were ready for that overdue vacation.

If it’s been a while since you planned a vacation, things have changed. Here’s a one-stop website for all your reservations, but there’s a catch.

Before the global pandemic, Google decided to pull the plug on the popular Google Trips planning tool. If you’re just now planning a trip again, you’ll be happy to know Google Trips is now Google Travel.

The website, there’s no app, allows travelers to search for and book flights, hotels, and vacation rentals. And it makes it easier to find the best deals.

Select where you want to go, and the dates, and Google pulls all of the information together in one place.

If you want to go to Yellowstone National Park in September, Google Travel shows typical weather conditions and any travel restrictions.

You also get flight prices from your home. Remember, Google knows where you live.

Google puts the best flights at the top, along with prices for all the dates which could save you hundreds by traveling a day earlier or a day later.

We can track prices with email updates. Google Travel is a free website tool you can access on a phone, tablet, or web browser.

But there’s a drawback for anyone concerned with privacy. Whatever you search for is saved in Google. So expect to see related ads pop up across the web. Plus, all of your previous trips are stored in Google.

You can delete the history along with your travel information in your Google Activity window.

Google Travel is another great tool if you don’t mind it all being saved somewhere with everything else Google sees and stores about you.

