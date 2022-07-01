What the Tech: 15 years ago, the iPhone was born

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems like it’s been around forever, but the iPhone celebrated its 15th birthday.

In June 2007, Apple released a replacement for the iPod music player, and life has never been the same. We took a look at the iPhone’s impact and how it put some things out of business.

When Steve Jobs first introduced the iPhone, everyone laughed. Listen to the audience as he described it: “It’s an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.”

No one could imagine how the small device would change the world. But it has. Fifteen years and 34 iPhones later, over 2 billion have been sold.

The first iPhone was available only at AT&T. Other carriers didn’t get it until 2011. The same year Siri was born.

Of course, you know the rest of the story. Today, the iPhone does just about everything its users want.

A camera that rivals pro DSLRs, apps for everything, including watching live broadcasts, playing video games, browsing the internet, and controlling smart home devices

Look at these old sales ads. The iPhone does what nearly all these products did.

We don’t need a weather radio, clock radio, video camera, radar detector, answering machine, or portable MP3 player.

The iPhone can replace your wallet and credit cards. Soon your driver’s license and everyone compares prices and shops with their phone.

It’s hard to remember what life was like before the iPhone. It’s one of the most transformative inventions of our lifetime.

The next iPhone, the iPhone 14, is expected to be released this fall. Experts predict the next-generation iPhones will allow you to wirelessly pay for gas and control a virtual reality headset Apple is said to be working on.

