Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

What the Tech: 15 years ago, the iPhone was born

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems like it’s been around forever, but the iPhone celebrated its 15th birthday.

In June 2007, Apple released a replacement for the iPod music player, and life has never been the same. We took a look at the iPhone’s impact and how it put some things out of business.

When Steve Jobs first introduced the iPhone, everyone laughed. Listen to the audience as he described it: “It’s an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.”

MORE | What the Tech: Beware of ‘smishing’ scams This ad will end in 9 seconds

No one could imagine how the small device would change the world. But it has. Fifteen years and 34 iPhones later, over 2 billion have been sold.

The first iPhone was available only at AT&T. Other carriers didn’t get it until 2011. The same year Siri was born.

Of course, you know the rest of the story. Today, the iPhone does just about everything its users want.

A camera that rivals pro DSLRs, apps for everything, including watching live broadcasts, playing video games, browsing the internet, and controlling smart home devices

Look at these old sales ads. The iPhone does what nearly all these products did.

MORE | What the Tech: Tips for passenger-friendly holiday travel

We don’t need a weather radio, clock radio, video camera, radar detector, answering machine, or portable MP3 player.

The iPhone can replace your wallet and credit cards. Soon your driver’s license and everyone compares prices and shops with their phone.

It’s hard to remember what life was like before the iPhone. It’s one of the most transformative inventions of our lifetime.

The next iPhone, the iPhone 14, is expected to be released this fall. Experts predict the next-generation iPhones will allow you to wirelessly pay for gas and control a virtual reality headset Apple is said to be working on.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids

Latest News

What the Tech: 15 years ago, the iPhone was born
What the Tech: 15 years ago, the iPhone was born
Coronavirus testing
Drive-thru COVID testing will be offered on Fourth of July
Lego
Community working together to build the history of Augusta brick by brick
Augusta Common
Augusta celebrates July as Park and Recreation Month