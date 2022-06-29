Aiken Technical College evacuated due to bomb threat

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around midday Wednesday, students were being evacuated at Aiken Technical College due to a bomb threat.

A witness said there were at least 20 patrol cars at the school in Graniteville.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.

Bomb threats ran rampant in the CSRA and elsewhere in the last weeks of the public school year with nerves being especially on edge in the aftermath of the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

