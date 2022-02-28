Georgia baby born on 2-22 shares same birthday as his parents

ATLANTA (CBS 46) — The birth of a baby is always special but for one Atlanta family, their newborn son came right on time, per family tradition.

Both mom and dad were born on February 22, just one year apart. Now, their son made his grand entrance on February 22, 2022.

“That day has been special since we got together. We go all out every year. It’s crazy,” said father Idris Malik Ibin Payne.

Mother, Sydni Dunovant, says they were expecting their son, Idris Malik Ibin Payne II, in the beginning of March. However, fate had other plans.

“Everyone kept asking me, ‘Oh, he could be born on your birthday?’ and I was just like, yeah, he could. We already share a birthday,” said Dunovant.

On Tuesday, the couple rushed to Emory University Hospital Midtown.

“He wanted to come on our birthday as well so that’s what he did. I definitely didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Dunovant. “They had never delivered anybody with everyone having the same birthday either so they were very shocked. They were like, ‘we’ll never forget you guys!’”

Their healthy baby boy was also born at 10:40 p.m., which is 22:40 in military time.

“This day, we’ll be celebrating him from now on,” said Payne.

