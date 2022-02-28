Advertisement

Georgia baby born on 2-22 shares same birthday as his parents

The birth of a baby is always special but for one Atlanta family, their son continued the...
The birth of a baby is always special but for one Atlanta family, their son continued the family tradition when he was born on the same day as his parents.((WGCL/CBS 46))
By Mary Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS 46) — The birth of a baby is always special but for one Atlanta family, their newborn son came right on time, per family tradition.

Both mom and dad were born on February 22, just one year apart. Now, their son made his grand entrance on February 22, 2022.

“That day has been special since we got together. We go all out every year. It’s crazy,” said father Idris Malik Ibin Payne.

Mother, Sydni Dunovant, says they were expecting their son, Idris Malik Ibin Payne II, in the beginning of March. However, fate had other plans.

“Everyone kept asking me, ‘Oh, he could be born on your birthday?’ and I was just like, yeah, he could. We already share a birthday,” said Dunovant.

On Tuesday, the couple rushed to Emory University Hospital Midtown.

“He wanted to come on our birthday as well so that’s what he did. I definitely didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Dunovant. “They had never delivered anybody with everyone having the same birthday either so they were very shocked. They were like, ‘we’ll never forget you guys!’”

Their healthy baby boy was also born at 10:40 p.m., which is 22:40 in military time.

“This day, we’ll be celebrating him from now on,” said Payne.

MORE: Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022 in North Carolina

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist dies on the scene of accident in Allendale County
Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing S.C. mom
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Latest News

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sitting with Columbia County’s longtime sheriff
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sitting with Columbia County’s longtime sheriff
Bridgestone
What we know about Bridgestone plant shutdowns
Registration for Pre-K classes in Richmond County will begin this week.
Richmond County schools’ pre-K registration to open
Morning Mix
WATCH: Morning Mix, a new lifestyle show from News 12