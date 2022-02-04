Augusta commissioners discuss next steps after city administrator resigns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Odie Donald’s last day is set, what happens to all the projects he started?

After a little more than a year in Augusta, Odie Donald says he’s moving on. His last day is set for Feb. 25. With a letter, Donald announced he’s stepping down as city administrator.

Here’s a look at the next steps and why some commissioners are now trying to get him to stay longer.

What Donald will leave behind is a daunting workload for whoever takes his place.

“We’ve got ARP money out there; we’ve got more ARP money coming in. We’ve got several projects, huge projects, and multi-million-dollar projects that are on the table, and we can’t afford to let any of this drop,” said Alvin Mason.

The first task on the table for commissioners is finding a temporary administrator

“In the past, we’ve used a deputy administrator to step up,” he said.

Donald has two deputy administrators: Charles Jackson and Tanikia Jackson. Both who’ve worked alongside him while managing his programs. This includes the new housing loan program, the small business loan initiative, and the one billion dollar 2022 budget.

“Dennis Williams, commissioner, district two said: “He leaving two deputies, that’s well versed in activity that was going on.”

But some commissioners are concerned about keeping those programs going despite saying he’s leaving on Feb 25.

Donald’s contract says he had to give at least 45 days’ notice of resignation unless the commission agreed otherwise in writing. Mason says they didn’t.

“I have no problem with what he signed in terms of the length of time. What I do have some concerns about is the fact of him leaving earlier than that,” he said.

Mason says he’d like commissioners to sit down with Donald to try and negotiate the last day that works best for everyone. According to the contract, if Donald does leave on Feb. 25, he will lose all severance pay benefits.

Williams said: “If he could give us an additional 30 to 60 days maybe that would be reasonable.”

