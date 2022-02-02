Augusta City Administrator resigns to pursue new job, commissioners say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City Administrator Odie Donald II has resigned from his position, Augusta commissioners confirmed Wednesday.

Commissioners confirmed to News 12 that Donald had accepted a new position elsewhere. His last day is February 25.

As city administrator, Donald oversees day-to-day operations for the consolidated government of Augusta.

Prior to coming to Augusta in 2020, Donald served as the first City Manager for Georgia’s fifth-largest city, the City of South Fulton. Donald also served as the State Labor Administrator for the District of Columbia.

