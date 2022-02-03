Advertisement

Augusta’s city administrator resigns, commissioners ‘shocked’

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Surprised and shocked, that’s how Augusta commissioners feel after a sudden resignation by the city’s administrator.

After a little more than a year in Augusta, Odie Donald says he’s moving on. His last day is set for Feb. 25.

With this letter, Donald announced he’s stepping down as city administrator.

Odie Donald resignation letter.
Odie Donald resignation letter.

All of this occurring Tuesday night left commissioners stunned.

“I was shocked. We had a meeting yesterday. Nothing was said, I didn’t see this coming,” said Catherine Smith-McKnight, commissioner, district three.

Brandon Garrett, commissioner, district eight said: “There was actually kind of an inside running joke of how long he would last here, most of us thought he would at least make it two years, but apparently, he’s got an offer that he couldn’t refuse.

In a late-night phone call, Augusta commissioners learned they’ll soon have to hire another city administrator. After the former administrator resigned instead of being fired, Donald took on the role in October of 2020.

MORE | After little more than a year, Augusta city administrator moving on

As admin, he manages the day-to-day operations of the Augusta government, working directly under the mayor and his 10 bosses on the commission.

Donald has two deputy administrators, and one of them could fill the interim position. As of right now, commissioners have not set up a meeting to talk about those next steps.

Jordan Johnson, commissioner, district one said: “Odie Donald is a talented man. He is well connected, he is talented, and in his short time here in Augusta, he has ushered us into our best days.”

Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is why?

Garrett said: “Coming from the basically the top of our government in our day-to-day operations. I’m not sure, I’m not sure what the issue is.”

Smith-McKnight said: “He’s done a good job overall. I don’t think he’d be leaving because of his salary. He has a good salary here in Augusta.”

Donald’s salary is $240,000 a year. The highest administrator salary ever in Augusta, the former administrator made about $185,000.

MORE | There’s a new push to slow down drivers in Richmond County

Johnson said: “We’re losing someone in our city who gets the job done, but the show must go on.”

Commissioners now must appoint an interim administrator and start searching for a new one, likely with an even bigger salary coming out of your tax dollars.

Smith-McKnight said: “It doesn’t seem like now we can go back. Somebody that comes on board, they’re going to want to match that more likely or even ask for more.”

Garrett said: ″ This has been the third one in the last four years, anytime that you go through this search, it’s difficult.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Jackson
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House heist
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Shooting
Stray bullet nearly hits Augusta woman inside her home
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road

Latest News

Upcoming events in the CSRA celebrating Black History Month.
How to celebrate Black History Month across the CSRA
Edgefield County car stolen after domestic violence case.
Patrol car stolen after domestic disturbance
Kemp announces millions in funding for rural broadband internet access
broadband
Expanding broadband in rural counties