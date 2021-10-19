24-year-old pronounced dead following RSCO tasing incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Jermaine Jones, 24 years old, of the 600 block Fairhope St. Augusta. Jones was pronounced dead October 18 at 2:08 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center. Jones was involved in an incident with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at Highland Ave and Clifton St, on October 11 and has been hospitalized since.

The sheriff’s office says one of its deputies tased Jones after he ran from the scene of a traffic stop.

The incident report explains the reason the three men were initially pulled over was for a tinted case covering the license plate. Then several more investigators showed up and asked the driver Jermaine’s uncle for consent to search the vehicle. Another deputy then arrived on scene with a K9 who smelled narcotics in the car. The three men are then removed from the car and put on the curb.

The report says while one investigator was searching the area where Jermaine was sitting Jermaine stood up and told his dad he was going to run. The investigator found a handgun and crack pipe under the rear passenger seat and then Jermaine took off running. Investigator Russell used his taser hitting the back of Jones which caused him to fall on the ground. After a brief struggle Jones was taken to custody.

But his family is asking why was he not given medical attention sooner? His medical records show he had a significant brain hemorrhage in multiple parts of his brain, along with bruising in his brain, and part of his brain was swollen. He was then put in a medically induced coma until his family was ready to say goodbye.

READ THE INCIDENT REPORT:

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

Earlier coverage:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.