Former GBI agent talks RCSO tasing incident leaving man on life support

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is preparing to say goodbye to their son and take him off life support after deputies tased him earlier this week during a traffic stop. Jermaine Jones Junior ran away during that traffic stop after deputies say they found a gun and a crack pipe in the SUV. Now the GBI is investigating.

The former GBI agent we spoke with says investigations like these are a long process. GBI’s role is trying to answer the question why – they know where, when, what, but why did the suspect run? Why did the officer use a taser?

And that’s a difficult task. They are sifting through body cam video, interviewing all officers and witnesses. They say in an intense situation like this everyone’s perception and story is different.

The incident report is three paragraphs from investigator Christopher Brown’s perspective on the scene. He describes the moments leading up to Jermaine Jones’ arrest with the traffic violation a tinted case covering the license plate. Then, backup arrives with a K9. The K9 still outside the car, smells drugs. So, everyone gets out of the car. While searching, deputies find a gun and crack pipe in the car. At this point Jermaine starts running and the report says investigator Richard Russel ‘Deployed his taser striking Jones in the back causing him to fall on the ground.’ The report says he’s taken into custody after a brief struggle. But his father who was in the car paints a different picture of the struggle.

But Doug Parker, former GBI agent says, “It has to be what is called the totality of the circumstances the incident report is definitely not complete you just have a very two or three paragraphs basically what happened but there’s a lot more to it than just the incident report.”

“They were on him beating him and I got up and said hey that’s my child what are y’all doing,” said Jermaine Jones Senior, father of Jermaine Jones Junior.

And that’s not the family’s only question. They want to know why he did not get medical attention sooner. His medical records show he has swelling, bruising, and significant hemorrhaging in multiple parts of his brain.

“How he going to fall that hard from a tase? I was right there and saw the whole thing. My son was talking to me and everything,” he said.

“It’ll take a week or more to gather that information and to report, get it approved, and then send it on to the district attorney for their view. I mean ultimately that’s where the decision is gonna come come from,” said Parker.

We reached out to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the body cam video and if any of the officers involved are out on leave and did not hear back. This investigation is just beginning while Jermaine’s family says they’re getting ready to take him off of life support and say goodbye.

