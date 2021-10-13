Family seeking justice for man in coma after RSCO tasing incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 24-year-old Jermaine Jones is in critical condition after the sheriff’s office says one of its deputies tased him during a traffic stop. We have spent the day digging into the case to walk you through what happened.

It all started at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Clifton Street. That’s where deputies say they stopped a black SUV with multiple people inside. They say Jones ran from the scene and that’s when one officer tased him. On the way to jail we’re told Jones experienced a medical emergency putting him in critical condition.

We found this isn’t Jones’ first run in with law enforcement. But we talked to family who says they believe more happened than just a tase.

Keyana Gaines has spent the last two days in the hospital sitting next to her son.

“It’s a mothers worst nightmare,” said Gaines.

Jones’ dad tells us on Monday Richmond County Deputies pulled over their black SUV. He says he was inside along with his son Jermaine Jones Junior and one other person. They were leaving a tow yard. Jones tells us the deputies found a gun in the SUV.

“It was his instinct to run because he was on probation and wasn’t supposed to be around,” he said.

Jones ran from deputies but his dad said he didn’t get far before getting tased in the back and hitting his head on the ground.

“How he going to fall that hard from a tase? I was right there and saw the whole thing,” he said.

The GBI report says there was a struggle between deputies and Jones while they tried to detain him.

“They were on him beating him and I got up and said hey that’s my child what are y’all doing,” he said.

Jones was taken to the detention center when deputies reported he had a medical emergency. Now Jones is in a coma in critical condition.

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies. (WRDW)

“They had to do something with my child,” he said.

“He was hit in his head and it was blunt force trauma to his head,” said Gaines.

Jones Junior is on probation for aggravated assault for pointing and shooting a gun at his girlfriend in 2019. In the same year he was charged with a simple battery misdemeanor for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face.

“Nobody’s perfect. Everyone knows he has a record or whatever but he’s not a bad person,” said Gaines.

The family believes there’s more to the story than deputies tasing Jones.

“I just want my child to make it through this and I want justice. I wont stop until I get it,” she said.

The GBI is handling this investigation. That’s fairly common if an investigation is required into the actions of a deputy. We reached out to the GBI to see if there are any updates in the investigation. They responded back with no new information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.