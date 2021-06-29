NNSA approves plans for Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced the approval of the Critical Decision 1 (CD-1) milestone for the recommended approach to produce at least 50 plutonium pits per year for the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility project at the Savannah River Site.

This approval marks the completion of the project definition phase and the conceptual design.

The cost estimate for the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility is $6.9 - $11.1 billion, with an overall project completion range of 2032-2035. These cost estimates and project completion date ranges are preliminary estimates that will be refined as the project conceptual design is matured to the 90 percent design level required to achieve CD-2 (approval of the performance baseline).

NNSA and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions will continue to review this project to improve the fidelity of the current price estimates and schedules.

