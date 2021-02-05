Advertisement

Local group looking to help generate 800 jobs in Georgia

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More jobs being created in Georgia, and our Cyber Center is playing a big part. A nonprofit there got $250,000 from the state to start an entrepreneurs program.

They’ll train hundreds of people, and it will help create up to 800 jobs across the state.

Creating small businesses is what they do at The Clubhouse in the Georgia Cyber Center. But they are taking this method to a larger scale to take on the economic challenges of the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurship is the single biggest job creator in America,” Clubhouse operator Eric Parker said.

Parker’s team is getting ready to train 250 entrepreneurs across the state with a goal to create 800 jobs.

“If we want to come out of the economic crisis from COVID, we have to support entrepreneurs in our community,” Parker said.

The program is meant to do that in partnership with the state’s workforce development program.

When they complete their training program, they will be eligible for capital through local banks and investors to grow their business, Parker said.

In Augusta, Parker says they will train 50 entrepreneurs and create 40 new businesses, which should create 200 jobs. The Clubhouse says this effort is unique. Five cities will be involved -- all aiming to give a boost to a hurting economy trying to fight back in a pandemic.

“When we complete this, we should have a robust system to support entrepreneurs not just this year, but every year moving forward,” Parker said.

If you want to be involved in this program, you can reach out to The Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse says their training program will be 16 weeks and involves a 6-month mentorship. But once that’s complete, investors are already lined up to help you get your business started.

