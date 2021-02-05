Sole obsession: This North Augusta store is for folks who get their kicks from sneakers

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This one’s for the sneakerheads out there.

Just this week, a new shoe store opened up in North Augusta that offers a unique customer experience.

The Retro Store 803 is a buy, sell and trade shoe store with a special focus on exclusive and rare buys.

It’s a store that’s made for people like Justin Dire.

“Definitely a shoe fan” is how describes himself.

It’s all about finding the perfect kicks.

“A lot of the times, you have to go to at least Augusta,” he said. “You want something specific, you got to go to Columbia or you got to go on eBay or something like that.”

It’s why Maurice Tolliver says he wanted to open the store, which is on Edgewood Drive.

“I just wanted to bring something to the area for the culture, because we don’t have a lot of this around here,” he said.

“You can actually come in and pick up some of the more exclusive, harder-to-find shoes.”

He says when he held his first soft opening, he was only expecting a handful of people.

Instead, there was a line.

“It was definitely — I’m pretty sure more than 50 people came in, and it was a good 20 or 30 lined up before I even opened up,” he said.

He says if you’re looking for some new kicks or have old things you want to get rid of, you can also bring them in and trade them toward new shoes.

He says he hopes this concept is apealing for people like Dire, who’s always trying to up his shoe game.

“A lot of people around here are always looking to trade in old stuff to get new stuff,” said Dire, who “definitely will be coming back next week.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.