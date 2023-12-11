Will plans for Weed School reverse blight concerns?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The old Weed School made headlines in the past month with outside Augusta Commission meetings through the Augusta Land Bank eventually leading to its purchase.

But beyond that, plans were being developed going back into February of this year.

Through designs provided by Bramble Real Estate Services, we’ve learned drawings were already created back in February as to how the historic Weed School could be transformed into more housing in the historic Sand Hills neighborhood of Augusta.

Through emails from Augusta Housing and Committee Development and the Land Bank Authority, we’ve learned these plans were forwarded into November following the school’s purchase back on Oct. 19.

While this plan boasts housing with opportunities for lots of retail, the community has made it a priority in the past to keep its historical presence in mind.

Historic Augusta recently hosted a 2024 endangered properties meeting in Sand Hills , where half a dozen plots of land were highlighted as endangered.

Where progress is concerned, the Augusta Land Bank’s purchase of the Weed School shows that plans are moving forward.

For Sand Hill residents, however, some don’t want the history of the community to be left behind.

Previous problems

Before redevelopment plans emerged, the abandoned Weed School was the source of anxiety for neighbors , who said it was the site of parties and nefarious activities.

Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building.

“It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans, a Sand Hills resident.

Bogans lives next to the historic Weed School, and she’s tired of what she’s been seeing.

“Inside of the school, there are parties, they shoot videos, people have sex, doing drugs. I can see all of this by sitting on my front porch,” neighbor Veronica Bogans told News 12 a few months ago.

At that time, we reported that the building’s owner had been trying and failing at getting lenders to turn it into housing, and the possibility of a blighted-property notice loomed.

