Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Will plans for Weed School reverse blight concerns?

What the plan will mean for housing, retail: Updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The old Weed School made headlines in the past month with outside Augusta Commission meetings through the Augusta Land Bank eventually leading to its purchase.

But beyond that, plans were being developed going back into February of this year.

Through designs provided by Bramble Real Estate Services, we’ve learned drawings were already created back in February as to how the historic Weed School could be transformed into more housing in the historic Sand Hills neighborhood of Augusta.

Through emails from Augusta Housing and Committee Development and the Land Bank Authority, we’ve learned these plans were forwarded into November following the school’s purchase back on Oct. 19.

While this plan boasts housing with opportunities for lots of retail, the community has made it a priority in the past to keep its historical presence in mind.

Historic Augusta recently hosted a 2024 endangered properties meeting in Sand Hills, where half a dozen plots of land were highlighted as endangered.

Where progress is concerned, the Augusta Land Bank’s purchase of the Weed School shows that plans are moving forward.

For Sand Hill residents, however, some don’t want the history of the community to be left behind.

Previous problems

Before redevelopment plans emerged, the abandoned Weed School was the source of anxiety for neighbors, who said it was the site of parties and nefarious activities.

Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building.

“It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans, a Sand Hills resident.

Bogans lives next to the historic Weed School, and she’s tired of what she’s been seeing.

“Inside of the school, there are parties, they shoot videos, people have sex, doing drugs. I can see all of this by sitting on my front porch,” neighbor Veronica Bogans told News 12 a few months ago.

At that time, we reported that the building’s owner had been trying and failing at getting lenders to turn it into housing, and the possibility of a blighted-property notice loomed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at Aiken parlors
Shannon Stillwell
Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in Ga. inmate fight
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia Middle School mourning death of student
Cassie's Care Farm
Rescue’s new addition makes farm life accessible for everyone