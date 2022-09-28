‘I’m afraid’: Weed School fear rises for Sand Hills residents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned ‘Weed School.’

Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building.

“It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans, Sand Hills resident.

Bogans lives next to the historic Weed School, and she’s tired of what she’s been seeing.

“Inside of the school, there are parties, they shoot videos, people have sex, doing drugs. I can see all of this by sitting on my front porch,” she said.

Code enforcement hasn’t inspected Weed School but says it’s reached out to the owner.

She’s been trying and failing at getting lenders to turn it into housing.

Augusta Code Enforcement Manager Terrence Wynder said: “If she doesn’t get the money, code enforcement will still send a blighted notice after 60 days. Once she gets that notice, we end up going to court.”

Commissioner for District 1 Jordan Johnson said: “I really hope we can get a handle on some of these properties because today it’s Weed School, tomorrow it’s Harrisburg.”

Hopefully sooner rather than later for the Sand Hill community.

Bogans said: “I’m afraid.”

Johnson has also said he and neighbors have put in calls to the sheriff’s office on the Weed School.

The sheriff’s office says it has not responded to any incidents at the Weed School since 2020.

