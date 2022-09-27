City leaders discuss proposed revitalization near Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new revitalization plan for South Augusta went in front of city leaders Tuesday.

This is all planned near Deans Bridge Road and the Bobby Jones Expressway. We have more on the details and when we can expect to see this project get started.

“We think it’s time for a revitalization plan for this specific area,” said Aaron Fortner, Canvas Planning Group.

Affordable housing, a place for new stores, and even a new early learning center are all laid out in Augusta Housing Authority’s plan to revitalize part of Deans Bridge Road.

While the pictures are just the starting point, Deputy Executive Director Doug Freeman says they are looking at a $50 to $60 million investment.

“It provides a unifying framework so that the end result is what is good for the city and good for that area,” he said.

The main emphasis is affordable housing. The housing authority is already applying for low-income house tax credits through the state, and depending on how much they get, this could affect how low the price is for South Augustans wanting to live here.

Commissioner for District 6 Ben Hasan said: “On the face of it, I think it looks good. I mean, details are important.”

While no developer has been picked, Freeman has said Walton Communities could be a good pick. The same developer behind the Walton Oaks neighborhood.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said: “I’m going to advocate that the commission fully support this, and I’ll say the same thing next week.”

If things run smoothly through the Augusta city government, this project has hopes to begin construction in 2024.

In Other News

There have been many back-and-forth debates between city leaders and the EMS vendor. Only two of four commissioners were present for Tuesday’s Administrative Services Committee meeting, and they could not vote on anything.

This sets back the potential commission vote to at least Oct. 18.

Almost $7 million in ARP funds was passed out of committee to replace fire department vehicles. Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden says multiple vehicles had reached their 10-year limit.

While commissioners questioned why they needed to be replaced with only 85,000 miles of usage, Burden explained that the 24/7 usage is what wears down the vehicles so fast.

