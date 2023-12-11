Augusta Transit to provide free rides to warming shelters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures over the few days forecast to fall below 34 degrees, Augusta Transit will provide free transportation to certain warming shelters until further notice.

Warming shelter drop-off points:

Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker St. (Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick St. (Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway)

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St. (Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Pick-up point:

Broad Street transfer facility, 1546 Broad St.

Service will start at the Broad Street transfer facility at 3 p.m. and operate continuously until 7:30 p.m.

If you are unable to get to the Broad Street transfer facility and need a ride, call 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m.

Augusta Transit buses accommodate persons with a disability who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Meanwhile, anyone in need of daytime warming centers can visit any of the locations listed below. Augusta Transit will not be providing free transportation to the daytime shelters, but individuals can use normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations.

Bernie Ward Community Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Blythe Community Center, 3129 Highway 88, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrie J. Mays Community Center, 1014 11th Avenue, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May Park Community Center, 622 4th Street, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

McBean Community Center, 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McDuffie Wood Community Center, 3134 Old McDuffie Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Sand Hills Community Center, 2540 Wheeler Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

