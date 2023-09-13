Submit Photos/Videos
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong

By Taylor Martin
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a month later, the beloved bearded dragon, Lenny, has been found after going missing during a carjacking gone wrong.

In August, an Augusta woman shared her story of being carjacked in hopes of finding her pet bearded dragon.

As of Tuesday, Lenny was announced to have been found at The Salvation Army of Augusta and reunited with his owner Lauren Dozier.

Lenny’s specific markings, orange spots on his chin and a small orange mark on his back left leg, is how he has been identified.

It's been a little over a week since Lauren Dozier was carjacked at Dollar General on...
We will be meeting up with Dozier later to see how the reunion is going and what she has planned now that Lenny has returned.

The day Dozier was carjacked and lost Lenny, she was on the way to a kayaking trip

when she stopped for sunscreen at Dollar General on Washington Road.

“I come out and I notice somebody approaching me very quickly out of my side profile, so I picked up my pace,” said Dozier.

According to the incident report, she tried to make it to her car, but when she got there a man approached her with a gun, demanding money and insisting she get in.

“Told him the best I could do would be $300 from the ATM and he said ‘Alright, that’s perfect, I’m desperate, get in the car.’ Nah, I watch way too much true crime, I’m not getting in the car with you,” she said.

When she hit the panic button on her phone, he took off with her car, which was found the next day with damage to the fender and driver’s side window, but without her best friend, Lenny.

“I didn’t care about my car. That can be replaced. My dragon can’t. It’s been really sad, really lonely,” said Dozier.

Dozier did initially offer up to $1,000 to whoever finds him and brings him home safely, we will see what she has planned.

When Dozier adopted Lenny one year ago, she says her entire world changed.

“It was love at first sight. I literally have a tattoo of the lizard on my leg. Like, I’m obsessed with the guy, like my best friend,” she said.

