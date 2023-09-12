‘Like a wilderness’: Overgrown cemeteries remain a growing problem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Losing a loved one is tough and trying to hunt for their headstone through overgrown grass doesn’t make it easier.

There are three city-owned cemeteries in Augusta: Magnolia, Westview, and Cedar Grove. Each is full of history and each holds someone’s loved ones.

Families say each week the conditions keep getting worse.

“It’s just like a wilderness,” said Kevin De l’Aigle.

It looks like no man’s land, but it is actually a man’s final resting land.

“I remember when I was a kid, it was a different place,” said De l’Aigle. “It was a magical place.”

The magic is now buried by overgrown grass.

“This year, in my 50 years of coming down here, is the worst I’ve seen it,” said De l’Aigle.

You can’t overlook the overgrown grass and broken headstones.

Thomasine Deer said: “I’ve talked with commissioners. I’ve gotten nowhere. I’ve talked with the mayor, both mayors, and I’ve gotten nowhere.”

News 12 received a statement from the Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell when asked about the conditions of the cemeteries.

“Thank you for reaching out with concerns from citizens regarding the conditions of Magnolia Cemetery. As part of the City’s leadership, I like many others take these complaints with the utmost seriousness and move to correct them with a great sense of urgency. I am not sure if you and others are aware but the City’s Interim Administrator moved all cemetery maintenance under the purview of the Richmond County Correctional Institution (RCCI) and Warden Evan Joseph. He would be the individual you would need to speak to regarding Magnolia Cemetery.”

“You can have all the excuses in the world, but the bottom line is it needs to be done,” said Deer. “If I don’t cut my grass at home and someone calls code enforcement, they’re gonna send me a letter. But our city doesn’t stand by their own policies.”

News 12 did see some inmates at Magnolia Cemetery on Tuesday cutting grass.

Joyce Law said: “Taking care of the cemeteries is an ongoing issue because we hear the phrase, these are nonvoters, so they always need advocates. I’m the above-ground advocate.”

Deer says she started documenting emails she sends to city leaders, which go back to 2016. She says many leaders have come and gone since then, but her concerns remain the same.

