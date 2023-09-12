Augusta leaders take steps to change jail health care provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County jail inmates could be getting their health care from a new provider soon.

The matter was discussed Tuesday at committee meetings of the Augusta Commission.

A change over a decade in the making was the introduction of a contract for new medical provider at Richmond County jails. Since December 2010, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been contracting Correct Care Solutions, now known as Wellpath, as the jail medical provider.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

News 12 has been investigating Wellpath for years on the mistreatment of inmates, particularly in the deaths of Debra Leverett and Ashley Asuncion.

On Aug. 9, 2022, the Augusta Commission approved a one-year contract renewal for Wellpath for $6.45 million.

Now, with Wellpath’s contract set to expire this year on Dec. 31, city leaders are looking at three-year contract with VitalCore Health Strategy LLC for more than $6.67 million for just the first year.

This was approved with no discussion at Tuesday’s meeting and is now moving to the full commission.

Another big change is discussion with city leaders on renaming three Augusta-Richmond County facilities. This includes renaming the Riverwalk after former Mayor McIntyre , a baseball field at Diamond Lakes Regional Park after former Commissioner Andy Cheek, and the utility building after former Director Tom Weidemeier.

Last week, people had the chance to weigh in on these renamings, and will have one more opportunity to weigh in at next week’s full commission meeting.

There will also be an update on how third-party company, Developmental Associates LLC, on how it plans to market the Augusta administrator’s position. Takiyah Douse is the interim administrator for the time being.

All items approved in Tuesday’s committee meetings move to the Augusta Commission next week for full approval.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.