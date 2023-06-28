3rd murder suspect arrested in death of 15-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County jail records, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to a murder case.

On Tuesday, Dexter Romeo White, 41, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a crime, according to the jail records.

According to officials, White is the third suspect to be arrested in connection to the death of the 15-year-old, Jordan Gaynor, who was killed in a shooting on June 1, at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road.

Ike Lang, 18, and Vinston Moultrie, 18, were arrested on June 19, according to inmate bookings.

Over 30 people are dead from gun violence so far this year in Augusta and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.