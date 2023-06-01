Submit Photos/Videos
One person killed in shooting along Windsor Spring Road

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge claims dozens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon along Windsor Spring Road.

The shooting was reported sometime before 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of the south Augusta thoroughfare.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen’s staff was called to the scene at 5:14 p.m.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

