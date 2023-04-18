WATCH LIVE: Ossoff holds oversight session on Fort Gordon families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning, Sen. Jon Ossoff continues his hunt for answers about the problems with family housing at Fort Gordon.

Fort Gordon families are in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with Ossoff and top Army leaders starting at 9 a.m.

Our Meredith Anderson has been uncovering unsafe housing conditions on post for more than a decade. She’s in Washington for the session, too.

Almost one year ago, Ossoff and his Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released the results of an eight-month-long investigation into military housing that culminated in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

We were there as Fort Gordon families testified under oath that their homes on post made them sick.

Fast forward one year and Ossoff will release a report of what has happened since. He’s also holding an oversight session involving Army leaders and Fort Gordon families.

One of those families is the Viera family.

The I-TEAM first introduced you to Joy Viera last summer after she moved into her home on post only to find raw sewage backing up in her bathroom.

Their furniture had not even arrived yet, and they had to go to a hotel where they stayed for months.

They were offered another home but upon inspection, Viera said she found mold and refused to move her family in.

She first spoke up on News 12 and now she’s set to speak up in the Senate. We will be there to share her story and the other stories that come out of Tuesday’s session.

At the Oversight Session, Ossoff will also hear testimony from Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and rnvironment, and Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, deputy chief of staff of the Army, G-9, to hear what progress the Army has made in overseeing and improving privatized housing conditions on Fort Gordon and across the country.

“Protecting the health and safety of Georgia’s military families is among my highest priorities,” Ossoff said. “I remain focused on improving housing conditions for our servicemembers and their families and will sustain this effort to ensure every military family in Georgia and across the country has safe, affordable housing.”

