I-TEAM UPDATE: Fort Gordon housing investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 10 days since a pair of senators joined forces across the aisle to call on the Pentagon to put the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon under an even stronger microscope.

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations wants the Navy and the Air Force to open their investigations into Balfour Beatty.

The Army has already launched one at Fort Gordon following May’s hearing in D.C. led by Senator John Ossoff.

Meanwhile, the Army is being tight-lipped about its finding of Balfour Beatty, but we do know where it’s looking.

First, we know the Army is performing an audit of Balfour Beatty’s property management records at Fort Gordon. That means they’re likely paying attention to work orders and maintenance.

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

That’s important because Balfour Beatty pleaded guilty to a scheme to defraud the government by falsifying work orders to get bonus checks.

Those were criminal charges, so if an audit finds that has continued even after the time covered by that guilty plea, that’s a big deal. More criminal charges could be possible.

Another clue, the Army has suspended all bonuses at Fort Gordon during this investigation. We’ll continue tracking this and keep you updated.

