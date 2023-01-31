I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon.

It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive interview with News 12′s Meredith Anderson.

Ossoff pushed hard for this after a monthslong investigation essentially made Fort Gordon the poster child for bad military housing, thanks to Balfour Beatty, the private company that manages family housing at the local post.

The Georgia Democrat presented his findings at a hearing in Washington, where his report cited our I-TEAM investigation multiple times.

For more than a decade, we’ve also exposed problems like mold in homes at Fort Gordon.

“What is great news for the residents of this housing on post at Fort Gordon, is that we have now secured from the army a commitment that Fort Gordon will be the first installation in the entire country to get this unit by unit inspection to ensure that the housing in which our service members, their spouses and their children are living are up to the standard that they deserve,” Ossoff said today.

Ossoff made sure to point out this is nowhere near the point he can or should declare victory, but this is tangible progress.

