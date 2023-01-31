Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon

By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon.

It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive interview with News 12′s Meredith Anderson.

Ossoff pushed hard for this after a monthslong investigation essentially made Fort Gordon the poster child for bad military housing, thanks to Balfour Beatty, the private company that manages family housing at the local post.

The Georgia Democrat presented his findings at a hearing in Washington, where his report cited our I-TEAM investigation multiple times.

For more than a decade, we’ve also exposed problems like mold in homes at Fort Gordon.

“What is great news for the residents of this housing on post at Fort Gordon, is that we have now secured from the army a commitment that Fort Gordon will be the first installation in the entire country to get this unit by unit inspection to ensure that the housing in which our service members, their spouses and their children are living are up to the standard that they deserve,” Ossoff said today.

Ossoff made sure to point out this is nowhere near the point he can or should declare victory, but this is tangible progress.

EARLIER COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

Downtown Aiken
Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend
We’re in for more overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina...
Expect overnight lane closures this week on I-20 near state line
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Cookies, the Augusta Symphony, and more!
The first day of competition got off to a wet start at the 2022 Masters Tournament, but patrons...
Masters job fair kicks off month of local hiring events