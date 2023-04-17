Alleged victim’s mother speaks after teacher’s aide charged with molestation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Caurey Rollins, a former Glenn Hills Elementary aide, was charged with eight counts of child molestation within five months.

It’s a story that makes every parent wonder how safe their children are in the care of others.

For one mother, she says that worry turned into a reality when her daughter told her Rollins molested her.

“I don’t want them to go anywhere. I’m afraid for them to go to the bathroom by themselves, or if they’re in the store and I don’t see them or they walked off to go make a TikTok on an aisle. I’m just like, oh my God, where are you at,” the mother said.

Her lens for everything has changed since her 11-year-old daughter’s 25-year-old physical education teacher was arrested for child molestation.

Now that he’s been indicted, she feels safe enough to come forward.

“She would tell the counselor that she sometimes didn’t want to live anymore,” the mother said.

She says her TikTok, cooking, and dancing fourth grader was trying to tell someone but didn’t know how.

“She was trying to say something was going on, and something made her feel uncomfortable. She didn’t know how to express or just come out and say it because, at that time, he was still at school when it was going,” she said.

Looking back now, her mom sees the signs.

“She may say I don’t feel like going to school today or we got P.E. or something like that. But again, she never just came out and said, ‘Hey, Mom, this is something that’s happening.’ I asked her about it. Like why didn’t she come to me? Immediately the moment she felt uncomfortable,” said the mother.

And counseling isn’t an easy fix.

“If she doesn’t feel comfortable talking to you or she doesn’t like you. Or if she doesn’t feel like welcoming or opening up to you, she won’t talk to you. Sometimes the counseling doesn’t work,” she said.

But there are good days, serving as a reminder of how strong her daughter is.

“I tell her that I’m very proud of her for coming forward and speaking up because she probably saved someone else. Someone else didn’t experience the trauma that she had to experience,” the mother said.

But the questions break her heart.

“She just wants to know, why it had to happen to her. I was like, I don’t know why. Maybe this is something when you get older, you can help other girls out about what happened to you. And you don’t have to be afraid or shame,” she said.

At the end of the day, she’s hoping sharing her family’s story encourages others to speak out.

“If someone does something to you, not even girls, just people period, if they make you feel uncomfortable, unsafe, if they violate your personal space, say something,” she said.

A grand jury indicted Rollins on eight counts of child molestation on April 11. He is not yet in custody.

