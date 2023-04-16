South Carolina State Trooper shot after traffic stop

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina State Trooper was shot in the line of duty in Bamberg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said the trooper was transported for medical attention after the incident.

After the incident, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol requested the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to help with the investigation.

Additional details are limited at this time but, SLED said they will release more information as more is confirmed.

Stay with News 12 as we work to learn more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.