Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

South Carolina State Trooper shot after traffic stop

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper shot on the job
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper shot on the job(Contributed)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina State Trooper was shot in the line of duty in Bamberg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said the trooper was transported for medical attention after the incident.

After the incident, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol requested the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to help with the investigation.

Additional details are limited at this time but, SLED said they will release more information as more is confirmed.

Stay with News 12 as we work to learn more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Missing Richmond County woman found
An indictment shows Caurey Rollins, 25, is accused of molesting at least four kids during his...
Details emerge on new molestation counts against ex-teacher’s aide
South Carolina Highway Patrol
36-year-old identified in deadly car crash on Dixie Clay Road
Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy

Latest News

63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Missing Richmond County woman found
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire
AU Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
AU Walk a mile in her shoes
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy