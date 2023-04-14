Submit Photos/Videos
Grand jury indicts former teachers aide in 8 counts of child molestation

New documents have been obtained by News 12, which explained the child molestation charges for a former Glenn Hills Elementary School teacher’s aide.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New documents obtained by News 12, explain the 8 child molestation charges for a former Glenn Hills Elementary School teacher’s aide.

An indictment, shows Caurey Rollins, 25, is accused of molesting at least four different kids during his time as a teacher’s aide.

The sheriff’s office says one of those incidents happened at Urban Air Adventure Park.

That’s where deputies arrested Rollins back on Jan. 14, where they say he licked a 7-year-olds’ feet.

Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation in that case. At the time of the crime, he was a teacher’s aide at Glenn Hills Elementary.

According to Rollins’ personnel file, the Richmond County School District put Rollins on administrative leave starting January 17th.

The personnel file shows he resigned in February.

An indictment by a grand jury shows Rollins faces 7 other child molestation charges for inappropriately touching 3 other kids, all under the age of 16 years old.

It’s not clear where the incidents happened, authorities say, but in the indictment, each charge listed was between the dates of Aug. 11, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023.

In the indictment, Rollins is accused and charged with performing immoral and indecent acts, or inappropriate touching with intent.

