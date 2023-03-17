Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What are the chances of S.C. imposing death penalty for abortions?

A bill proposed at the South Carolina State House is making headlines across the country.
By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill proposed at the South Carolina State House is making headlines across the country.

It could impose the death penalty on women who get abortions – and it has more than a dozen sponsors.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said there’s no way South Carolina will enact the law.

“I don’t want to scare people out in the public,” said Massey, R-Edgefield. “This has very, very little support. It has zero chance at passing.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS ...

But a decades-old part of state code does criminalize women who illegally get abortions.

Right now, that’s after about five-and-a-half months into a pregnancy

Penalties for the misdemeanor charge escalate to up to two years in prison.

An analysis by a California-based abortion access advocacy group found at least four women have been charged in the past 20 years under South Carolina’s self-managed abortion ban.

That includes a woman in Greenville last month.

“South Carolina is actually one of two states in the entire nation that has criminal penalties for self-managing an abortion,” said Ashley Lidow of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.

Earlier this year, Senate Republicans passed a ban on most abortions after around six weeks into a pregnancy.

In that bill, senators also included a provision to repeal that existing part of state code that criminalizes women who get abortions.

“We wanted to make that definitive statement,” Massey said. “That’s not what we’re going at. We wanted to stop abortion, but we weren’t trying to put women in jail, women who were in desperate situations, in jail.”

Last month, House Republicans passed their own abortion bill, a ban starting at conception.

MORE | Group spreads awareness on impacts of breast cancer in Black women

While that bill did not add any new criminal charges for those who get abortions, lawmakers also voted down an amendment to repeal the criminalization already in the law.

The House is where the new bill — the one that could impose the death penalty — is filed.

In a statement, Republican Speaker of the House Murrell Smith said: “The House has no intentions of taking this bill up. When the House passed pro-life legislation earlier this year, we made it very clear we were not in the business of criminalizing women.”

Democratic Rep. Heather Bauer said earlier this week she plans to soon file another bill that would decriminalize getting an abortion.

“We know in South Carolina, with supermajorities, where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Ashley said. “They can pass this law if they want to. They’ve all said they want to protect women. I would like to see it happen.”

Massey says he’s open to passing decriminalization but also believes lawmakers need to pass tighter restrictions on the procedure.

At present, the House and Senate remain at an impasse between their two abortion bills — the ban from conception and the ban from six weeks — with neither chamber taking up the other’s bill.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was among the agencies at the scene of the fatal shooting...
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia sports betting plan makes a comeback in Senate
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Senator Graham calls Russian statement ‘lies’ in U.S. drone downing
The legislation was passed out of committee Wednesday.
Proposed legislation limits regulatory authority on Consumer Affairs Department
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes