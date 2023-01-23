Report details why another firetruck overturned in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities released more information Monday about why an Augusta firetruck overturned over the weekend, the second such incident within a week.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.

The firefighter driving the truck was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for evaluation and was later released.

A hazardous materials crew contained a diesel fuel spill from the truck.

An accident report released Monday said Tender 12 was traveling south when the driver slowed due to the vehicle in front of him. The firetruck’s rear brakes locked up, causing the truck to veer off the road and turn onto its driver side.

The report says the driver of the firetruck “is at fault for failure to maintain lane.”

The wreck came just days after another Augusta firetruck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road.

Ladder Truck 501 rolled over last Monday while responding to a commercial fire, Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

Three firefighters were hurt, but were released from hospitals later that evening.

