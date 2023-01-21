Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Each month, officers in the CSRA meet to conduct road checks in the area.

Friday’s road check is in Jefferson County. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads.

We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what goes on in a road check.

“This joker right here is doing about 60 miles an hour coming up on y’all just now,” said Kitchens.

There’s nothing unusual about a car flying by Kitchens.

“You’d be surprised the number of folks that enter this and are still doing 45 or 50 miles an hour and slam on brakes at the last minute,” he said.

Surrounded by blue lights and flashlights, Kitchens and his team have one goal.

“We’re out here just educating the driving public,” he said.

Twenty years and counting, Kitchens continues with class on the roads.

“You kind of get a little bit of everything,” he said.

Kids riding without a car seat, people driving without a license, he has seen it all. One thing always sticks out the most is drivers under the influence.

“At some point during that evening, those folks made a conscious effort to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. I think that’s really what still shocks me the most after all these years,” said Kitchens.

All these years later, he continues with one goal.

“If we can do our part to come out here, let folks know, make them aware and educate them, you know, then hopefully we can drive the numbers,” he said.

In 2022, fatalities on Georgia highways were down by 40, trending in the right direction. But 1,787 people lost their lives, which deputies say is nearly 1,800 too many.

