Old roommate speaks out after deadly dog attack

By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The dog attack that killed 7-month-old Serenity Garnett occurred on Tuesday, but this was not the first dog attack on the property.

We spoke with a woman who says her chihuahua Sage was attacked and killed in the same house.

“It killed my dog, and it maimed my hands,” she said.

She wants to remain anonymous but says she used to rent a room at 3701 Columbia Drive. She was roommates with the dog’s owner, Donna Mills, one of the co-owners of the property.

MORE | Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling

Tuesday was a traumatic reminder of what she says happened to Sage while she was living there a little over three years ago.

“She stumbled when she went to go feed the dog. The dog jumped this big, old board they had set up so he couldn’t get out or couldn’t come in the house, came straight down the hallway and snatched my dog. Banged her against the walls, broke her neck, broke her back. It was horrible,” she said.

She says Mill’s boyfriend at the time threw water on the dog’s face to stop the attack while she tried to pry her pet away.

“I had my hands in his mouth. I had my arms in his mouth. I mean, he’s huge. He is a huge dog,” she said.

MORE | Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Afterward, she says Mills told her she was going to give the dog away.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Mills is in jail, but the dog was still living at the property.

“She never got rid of the dog, and now it’s killed a baby. That is horrible, that is so horrible,” she said

There is a vigil set for Serenity on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the neighborhood where the attack happened.

