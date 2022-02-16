Augusta project helps spur record-breaking job creation in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing a Richmond County project, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that economic development projects are resulting in record-breaking job creation for the Peach State.

Projects and expansions announced in the first half of the fiscal year — from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 — at 160 locations will create nearly 24,400 jobs and include $9.8 billion in investment, Kemp said.

This accounts for a 52 percent increase in jobs compared to the first six months of the previous fiscal year. Key industries include automotive, advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and data centers.

Among the projects hailed by Kemp in his Wednesday announcement was one in Augusta: German-based multi-metal recycler Aurubis’ plans to invest $340 million in a recycling and secondary smelting facility . Plans were announced in November for the facility, which will be the first-of-its-kind in the U.S.

“Companies of all kinds are finding a welcome home in Georgia as they choose the Peach State to create thousands of new jobs and invest their time and money,” Kemp said.

Germany ranked among the top countries for foreign direct investment, along with Canada, Japan and France.

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after Kemp said the state just saw a record-breaking year for international trade.

In 2021, Georgia’s total trade reached $166.11 billion across 223 countries and territories. Georgia set a record for exports of $42.36 billion in 2021.

“Being ranked seventh in total trade value is no small feat, and I applaud our state’s trade team and Georgia businesses for these results,” Kemp said.

In 2021, the state’s top five trading partners were China, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Korea. Among Georgia’s top 10 markets, trade with India and Vietnam experienced the most growth in 2021.

