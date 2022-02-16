Advertisement

Augusta project helps spur record-breaking job creation in Georgia

This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.
This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing a Richmond County project, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that economic development projects are resulting in record-breaking job creation for the Peach State.

Projects and expansions announced in the first half of the fiscal year — from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 — at 160 locations will create nearly 24,400 jobs and include $9.8 billion in investment, Kemp said.

MORE | Ga. Department of Labor reports record number of jobs

This accounts for a 52 percent increase in jobs compared to the first six months of the previous fiscal year. Key industries include automotive, advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and data centers.

Among the projects hailed by Kemp in his Wednesday announcement was one in Augusta: German-based multi-metal recycler Aurubis’ plans to invest $340 million in a recycling and secondary smelting facility. Plans were announced in November for the facility, which will be the first-of-its-kind in the U.S.

“Companies of all kinds are finding a welcome home in Georgia as they choose the Peach State to create thousands of new jobs and invest their time and money,” Kemp said.

Germany ranked among the top countries for foreign direct investment, along with Canada, Japan and France.

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after Kemp said the state just saw a record-breaking year for international trade.

In 2021, Georgia’s total trade reached $166.11 billion across 223 countries and territories. Georgia set a record for exports of $42.36 billion in 2021.

“Being ranked seventh in total trade value is no small feat, and I applaud our state’s trade team and Georgia businesses for these results,” Kemp said.

In 2021, the state’s top five trading partners were China, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Korea. Among Georgia’s top 10 markets, trade with India and Vietnam experienced the most growth in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for man found dead in his Jackson home
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County classmates mourn teen killed in motorcycle crash
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old found safe; suspect, stolen car still missing
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Robert Lynn Starnes II
Beech Island man accused of seeking sex with a minor

Latest News

A University of South Carolina economist is set to present the price tag to South Carolina of...
Domestic violence takes steep toll in Georgia, South Carolina
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
Ga. spaceport land deal must wait for March 8 election
Fist bump
Juvenile justice agency, other employers plan hiring fairs
The price for tractors has increased nearly 10 fold since the 90s
Georgia farmers have less room for error in 2022