Metal recycler coming to Augusta, promising 125 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $340 million metal recycling and secondary smelting facility is coming to Augusta and bringing 125 jobs.

The plant by German company Aurubis will be the first of its kind in the U.S., Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday morning in announcing the facility.

“We’re glad to welcome Aurubis to the No. 1 state for business, marking the single-largest investment made by a German company in the state of Georgia,” said Kemp.

He cited the state’s port system, highly skilled workforce and pro-business environment for attracting the company.

“This project underscores the strengths of our exceptional state and local economic development teams,” Kemp said.

From Augusta, the company plans to produce materials found in lithium-ion batteries and other electronics.

“With this investment, we are setting a clear example of sustainable growth, and will become a forerunner for multi-metal recycling in the U.S. as well – a role that we already have in Europe now,” said Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG.

Aurubis will build its facility on 150 acres at Augusta Corporate Park.

Operations are expected to begin by the first half of 2024, and the company plans to begin hiring as soon as summer 2022. People interested in jobs with Aurubis are encouraged to visit www.aurubis.com/en/career/jobs.

“The Augusta Economic Development Authority and the city of Augusta are excited to welcome our newest corporate tenant. As a leader in their industry, they will build a world-class advanced manufacturing facility and also will bring skilled jobs to Augusta,” said Steven Kendrick, chairman of the Development Authority of Augusta.

He said his agency “stands ready to provide a foundation for helping Aurubis to be successful over the next several decades.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson welcomed the company’s decision to locate here.

“Team Georgia came together to make this possible, and I would like to thank our partners in Augusta and our leadership for supporting one of the largest German investments in our state,” Wilson said.

Aurubis is a global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals.

The company produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them makes a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles and flat rolled products.

Aurubis produces a number of other metals, as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.

