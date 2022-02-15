Ga. Department of Labor reports record number of jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jobs are being created faster than we’ve ever seen before, that’s according to Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

He says a lot of people left the workforce and haven’t returned during the pandemic, and now Georgia is seeing jobs outpace workers.

Some of the highest demand for jobs are in healthcare, hospitality, transportation and trade.

Here in Savannah, Commissioner Butler says there were more than 12,000 job postings just this month.

“If anyone has been thinking of joining the workforce or has been sitting on the sidelines for whatever reason, right now is about as good a time as any you’ve ever seen for some very good opportunities for some well paying jobs with good benefits,” Butler said.

Butler says Savannah has better labor numbers than a lot of other areas in the state because of its economy, but it could still take a while to get the workforce back to pre-pandemic levels.

