Deadly car accidents on the rise causing concern for local residents: ‘It terrifies me’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year is on track to be the deadliest year on roadways in South Carolina. Nearly 1,050 have died in the Palmetto State which is up 9 percent from this time of the year in 2019. Georgia has been a deadly year, too – more than 1,600 people have died. That’s up 4 percent from this time last year and up 9 percent from all of 2019.

We’re looking at 2019 and not 2020 because we know many people weren’t on the roads as much last year during the pandemic.

According to GDOT’s data, speeding is the number one killer. Most crashes are caused by tailgating – not stopping or yielding correctly – but for every 10 miles per hour of increased speed the risk of dying in a crash doubles.

So for example, driving from 60 to 80 the likelihood of the crash being fatal is four times higher.

“A lot of people speeding usually with the 55 miles per hour they go over 65, 75 and it’s to the point you have to get on the side of the road so you won’t get hit. Every day I’m basically almost getting hit and my family is almost getting hit because nobody wants to slow down especially semi’s too,” said Kirstin Pike, Lives off Mike Padgett.

Since 2019, there have been 341 accidents with injuries and seven fatal accidents along Mike Padgett. Compared to Washington Road they had 176 accidents with injuries and no fatal accidents. Peach Orchard Road had 769 injuries and four fatal accidents.

GDOT says they’ve done projects to widen, repave and reconstruct Highway 56 to make sure it’s as safe as possible. But what they can not control is how we drive.

“It terrifies me because I have two nieces and a nephew and if they’re in the car with me and that ever happens with me they can be hurt more than I can be hurt it’s ridiculous from how many people are dying on this highway because nobody else is caring,” said Pike.

Do you ever see police out here?

“No, I have in the six years of living on this highway, I have never seen a cop pull somebody over on this highway for speeding it’s always been for accidents that’s when they come,” she said.

Ultimately, Kirstin just wants to save more lives.

“You don’t have to rush to get where you are going you can go the speed limit and get there probably the same time don’t risk somebody’s life because you want to be somewhere immediately,” said Pike.

We reached out to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see how often they patrol Mike Padgett and if they plan to increase traffic stops. We will let you know when we hear back.

