S.C. crashes kill 3 in region, including 16-year-old

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. - A local 16-year-old girl was killed in one one three deadly crashes in three days that added to the toll of a year that’s likely to be the most lethal ever on South Carolina roads.

In addition to the McCormick County crash that killed the teenager, another person died after a Monday morning crash north of Ridge Spring and a 74-year-old was killed in Orangeburg while trying to cross a road in his motorized wheelchair.

The fatal crashes occurred just after South Carolina surpassed 1,000 deaths due to car crashes last week, the earliest the state has ever reached that number. With the stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas one of the deadliest times of year, 2021 is on track to be the deadliest in South Carolina ever.

McCormick County

The crash that killed a teenager happened Saturday on South Carolina Highway 23 in McCormick County, about 10 miles west of Edgefield.

Authorities said a 2001 Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old was traveling east on the highway, followed by a 15-year-old also driving a 2001 Ford pickup.

The driver of the rear pickup attempted to pass the other truck in the left lane, authorities said.

To avoid being hit, the 16-year-old driver swerved off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side, troopers said.

The vehicle overturned and hit a tree, and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out and died at the scene, according to the patrol. The 15-year-old was wearing a seat belt and suffered no injuries.

The deceased driver was identified as Lena Dewolfe, of North Augusta, according to McCormick County Coroner Faye Leverette Puckett.

The Aiken County School District said it had no students by that name, but the Edgefield County School District issued a statement that a Strom Thurmond High School student had died over the weekend.

“District and school resources are in place to support students, staff, and our community as they process this terrible loss,” the district said. “Grief counselors will be available at the school throughout the week, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and other loved ones.”

Saluda County

One person died after a one-vehicle crash Monday morning just north of Ridge Spring.

That crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on State Highway 39 near Murphy Farm Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2002 Ford Econoline van was southbound on the highway when it went left of center and struck a ditch, then a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the patrol.

The crash closed the highway for a time.

Orangeburg County

Over the weekend, a man using a wheelchair was fatally struck by two vehicles in Orangeburg.

It happened as a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old woman and a Hyundai sedan driven by a 28-year-old woman were both traveling north on South Carolina Highway 33 near Rubyrenette Street in Orangeburg.

Both vehicles struck a person who was trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair, according to authorities.

Troopers say that individual, identified as James A. Shuler, 74, is deceased.

