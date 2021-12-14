Advertisement

Local hospitals look to recruit more nurses amid pandemic shortage

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first person in the nation to receive the COVID vaccination happened exactly one year ago. Just days later the first health care workers got their shots right here in the river region. The first shipment arrived at the Charlie Norwood VA on December 16th. And the first people at AU Health got their dose on the 18th.

A year ago our local Georgia hospitals were caring for 197 COVID patients. As of Monday, that number is down to 97. Now we’re going on two years since the beginning of the pandemic. Health care workers have been on the frontlines since the start. We’ve told you about local hospitals experiencing nursing shortages. Now we’re checking in to see how they’re doing.

Tuesday at Doctor’s Hospital they held an event to recruit new nurses. They say they’re offering rate increases and sign-on bonuses. Attendees can interview on the spot and tour all the units there.

Doctor’s Hospital says working here is like one big family. Everyone makes each other feels welcome but it’s more than just treating the staff like family – it’s all about caring for your patient like family.

“Today it might be my husband in that bed but tomorrow it might be their family member but we want to make sure that everyone receives that level of care so we really want to promote that,” said Sherry Robbins, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Doctor’s of Augusta.

Doctor’s Hospital says the field is wide open. They’re looking to fill positions in all of their units.

“There’s always opportunity to look at innovation and change and reassess really what it is that we’re doing as a profession and we’ve done some different things along those lines to promote that to new nurses coming into the field,” said Robbins.

Doctor’s Hospital offers a Star In Program transferring students from the classroom to acute care in 16 weeks or less. They are looking at a dedicated education unit to partner nursing students to work alongside a nurse to see the full scope of the practice.

“We want to make sure we’re bringing you in and optimizing your opportunities with us,” she said.

AU Health also offers an academic work environment.

“The reason people get into nursing or into health care is because they want to help other people and so that opportunity now is greater than ever,” said Trey Bales, Director of Talent Acquisition for AU.

They’re looking to hire over 100 nurses. Both are looking to move away from travel nurses and stay within their hospital families. You can apply online for both hospitals on their websites AU Health and Doctor’s Hospital.

