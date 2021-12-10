Advertisement

Local doctor urges boosters against more contagious omicron variant

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the U.S. moved to expand Pfizer booster eligibility. So now anyone 16 and older can get a COVID booster shot.

That third dose could be a crucial step to protecting people from the omicron variant.

“A third dose or booster dose is needed in many vaccines, and that certainly appears to be the case here with COVID-19,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, vice president of strategic planning and pharmacy at Augusta University Health.

As doctors learn more about omicron, they’re still encouraging people to get their first dose. They say those of us who can should get the third one, too.

“It’s changed. It’s mutated its spiked protein that we believe makes it a little more transmissible,” said Wyche.

What they don’t know is whether omicron is more deadly than previous versions of coronavirus. Wyche says about 25 percent of Richmond and Columbia counties’ vaccinated population has received a booster shot. The older population seems to be jumping into the chair – but not so many younger people.

“As we move down the age spectrum, it gets less and less in terms of percentages who are choosing to get the booster,” he said.

And you can get a different booster than your first two shots.

“It is safe to mix and match, absolutely,” said Wyche.

However there’s no guarantee mixing it up will give you more protection from omicron.

But still – “Being boosted is going to be your best defense against omicron, delta or any other variant that potentially comes with COVID,” he said.

So is the third shot a charm?

“The vaccine is definitely gonna provide some level of protection; it’s just what level of protection does it provide?” said Wyche.

That’s something doctors have yet to determine.

Boosters are available at almost every CVS and Walgreens Pharmacy in our area. You can also still make an appointment for a first, second, or third dose at AU Health’s Washington Square Clinic.

