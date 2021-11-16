Boy Scout council moving to 26-acre ‘Adventure Center’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The Georgia-Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be moving to a 26-acre facility in Evans, the former Augusta Jewish Community Center.

The property — to be operated as the GCC Adventure Center — was purchased by the Georgia-Carolina Nature and Adventure Center LLC, which has provided the Boy Scouts with a long-term charitable lease.

The facility includes a pool, 230-seat banquet hall/conference room, commercial kitchen, pond and more.

The Scouts plan to run a variety of programs including Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Exploring, day camps, school-based STEM, leadership and nature education, swimming and lifeguard lessons, and other community-based activities.

The council offices and store will also be housed at this new location.

The 230-seat hall is available for rent.

“This new facility will allow us to bring Scouting and other community-based programs to the CSRA, and to serve the community in new and better ways,” Scout Executive Daniel Rogers said. “The variety of programs we can offer is tremendous, and we look forward to partnering with other non-profits, local business, and families.”

The Georgia-Carolina Council serves about 1,400 area youths and 500 adult volunteers in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties as well as 13 others.

Nearly 330 new families from the area joined the council Scouting program in 2021. Enrollment is open year-round. To join Scouting, go to www.BeAScout.org.

