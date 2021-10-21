18 displaced after Wrens fire: ‘Everything is just destroyed’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 18 people are displaced from their home Wednesday night after a fire at an apartment complex in Wrens. It happened Tuesday at Pine Valley Apartments. Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen on one apartment but the fire chief tells us they’re still investigating. Now the community is stepping up to lend a hand.

Right now it’s a waiting game for these families. No word on when they’ll be able to collect their things and right now it’s too dangerous to go back inside and get whatever’s left.

Lashunda Boatwright walks us towards her home reflecting on everything lost.

“I got a lot of smoke damage. A lot of water. So everything is just destroyed. There’s really nothing that I can save,” she said.

While flames overtook this building her daughter was fast asleep upstairs.

“But he got her out in time, and I thank God for my son,” she said.

Everyone made it out alive but what didn’t make it out...their belongings. Boatwright still has no idea what’s left inside.

“Some stuff probably could have been saved, some stuff probably couldn’t, but you need to let us know when we can get in and walk in the house,” she said.

It was there that Boatwright learned whatever she has left might never make it out. The building could collapse on everything she owns.

“We’ve got pictures and everything in there of our loved ones. It’s a hurting thing. It’s hurting,” she said.

But while these apartments are frozen in time, and the smell of smoke lingers in the air, and if you look close there’s a message in the rubble a single cross rising from the ashes.

“God don’t make no mistakes, y’all,” she said. “Long as we’re still here.”

We spoke with the fire department today. They say the state fire marshal will be at the scene Thursday. They say they are still working on figuring out what exactly happened and that they are getting two different stories from tenants. The renter we spoke to tells us that hopefully once the state goes in and clears the building she’ll be able to collect whatever is left of her things.

Neighbors at the Wadley Police Department are holding a clothing drive to help those families. There are two drop-off locations if you want to help out. One is their police station on Main Street in Wadley. The other is the State Farm office on School Street in Wrens.

