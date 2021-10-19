Family seeks answers after man killed following RCSO tasing incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four Richmond County deputies are on leave after a traffic stop takes a fatal turn. Tuesday we heard from the mother of Jermaine Jones who says she’s waiting on body cam video to paint the full picture.

“I just want answers...because nobody’s child deserves that,” said Keyana Gaines, Jermaine Jones’ Mom. “Once these video tapes come back, they’ll hear a whole lot more.”

24-year-old Jermaine Jones died Monday after spending the last week in a coma and on life support. He was hospitalized after being tased during a traffic stop last Monday. Incident reports say he was tased after running from deputies when they found a handgun and crack pipe in the car.

READ THE JERMAINE JONES JR. INCIDENT REPORT:

There’s a lot of questions but by far the biggest is what left Jermaine jones brain dead. Was it the taser, Could he have hit his head on the ground, or family is asking could something else have happened to him after he was taken into custody?

Of all the questions of what put Jermaine Jones here –

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies. (WRDW)

There were things known for certain according to his family.

“I knew when I walked up there yesterday, before the doctors even told me, when I walked in there I knew my son was gone. There was nothing nobody could have said,” said Gaines.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

And there’s other things we’ve found out for ourselves.

One investigator Russell, the one who pulled the trigger on the taser, renewed his certification to do so last year. According to a 2019 RCSO handbook, that taser would have recorded how long Jones was tased for and put in a report. Two one of the deputies at the scene, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, was also investigated last August for rushing towards a woman recording her son’s arrest. And three body camera footage for this case could mean answers.

“I don’t have faith in the justice system,” said Gaines. “But I’m not going to give up.”

Meanwhile, the GBI and sheriff’s office have their own digging to do. Jones’s death means one new piece of evidence...an autopsy.

“I want my sons name — he’s going to be heard until I can’t shout it no more,” she said.

When body camera footage is released family tells us they plan to protest.

“Once these video tapes come back, they’ll hear a whole lot more,” she said.

We’ve requested that body camera footage, the use of force report for the taser, personnel files, and have also asked about what the outcome was for the use of force case back in August. We have been told Deputy Gaiter was not put on leave in that case, but we still don’t have those other details about that investigation or this one. Keep in mind a lot of things can not be released by the sheriff’s office because this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.