High School Football Scores, 9/17

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis and Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Burke County 33 North Augusta 27

Putnam County 19 Westside 7

Midland Valley 0 Silver Bluff 43

Hephzibah 36 Josey 6

Jefferson County 50 Butler 6

Vidalia 22 Richmond Academy 3

North Central 28 Barnwell 48

Williston-Elko 0 Blackville-Hilda 14

Southeast Bulloch 24 Grovetown 14

Morgan County 0 Lakeside 23

Westwood 26 Westminster 10

Lincoln County 36 Harlem 29

Westwood 36 Aiken 14

Aquinas 33 Strong Rock Christian 7

Screven County 10 Emanuel County 27

Evans 26 Washington County 43

Greenbrier 34 Loganville 35

Jenkins County 20 Claxton 16

Dublin 7 Swainsboro 39

Washington-Wilkes 42 Elbert County 35

Thomas Jefferson 20 Brentwood 41

Augusta Prep 55 Lake Oconee Academy 14

Brookwood 20 Briarwood 21

Battery Creek Allendale

Augusta Christian 33 Heathwood Hall 27

Rabun 63 Saluda 7

South Aiken 13 White Knoll 7

Wagener-Salley Hunter Kinard Tyler

