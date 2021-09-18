High School Football Scores, 9/17
Burke County 33 North Augusta 27
Putnam County 19 Westside 7
Midland Valley 0 Silver Bluff 43
Hephzibah 36 Josey 6
Jefferson County 50 Butler 6
Vidalia 22 Richmond Academy 3
North Central 28 Barnwell 48
Williston-Elko 0 Blackville-Hilda 14
Southeast Bulloch 24 Grovetown 14
Morgan County 0 Lakeside 23
Westwood 26 Westminster 10
Lincoln County 36 Harlem 29
Westwood 36 Aiken 14
Aquinas 33 Strong Rock Christian 7
Screven County 10 Emanuel County 27
Evans 26 Washington County 43
Greenbrier 34 Loganville 35
Jenkins County 20 Claxton 16
Dublin 7 Swainsboro 39
Washington-Wilkes 42 Elbert County 35
Thomas Jefferson 20 Brentwood 41
Augusta Prep 55 Lake Oconee Academy 14
Brookwood 20 Briarwood 21
Battery Creek Allendale
Augusta Christian 33 Heathwood Hall 27
Rabun 63 Saluda 7
South Aiken 13 White Knoll 7
Wagener-Salley Hunter Kinard Tyler
